Covid outbreak: Canberrans told not to travel to SA

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ANYONE who leaves South Australia, including returning Canberrans, will be required to stay home if they enter the ACT after 11.59pm today (July 20). 

The ACT government introduced the new health direction in response to the state-wide lockdown that has been announced for South Australia. There are currently 14 active cases in the state.

The government’s stay-at-home requirement will last until July 27, mirroring the week-long lockdown in SA.

An ACT government spokesperson said: “No travel to South Australia should take place at this time.

“If you must travel for essential reasons, you must abide by the public health directions in place in South Australia and with those in place in the ACT when you return.

“Non-ACT residents who are seeking to travel to the ACT from South Australia after 11.59pm tonight must not do so without an approved exemption.

“Exemptions will only be granted for extraordinary circumstances, and even if an exemption is approved, you will still be required to follow the stay-at-home order in the ACT.

“ACT residents must complete an online declaration form within 24 hours of the commencement of the travel restrictions.”

The exemption and declaration forms will be available on the ACT COVID-19 website from 6pm.

The government’s stay-at-home requirements for Victoria will remain in place and will be extended in line with the Victorian government’s lockdown extension, which is in place until 11.59pm, July 27.

“All Canberrans should minimise their interstate travel at this time and be prepared to reconsider their plans at short notice. Canberrans should not be travelling to any areas subject to quarantine or stay at home requirements,” said the ACT government spokesperson.

“If you have recently travelled outside of the ACT you must check the ACT COVID-19 website regularly and follow the health advice if you have been in any of the exposure locations. In addition to the serious situations in NSW, Victoria and South Australia, there have also been exposure sites recorded in the past 14 days in Queensland.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCops find guns and drugs at three locations
Next articleJamison parking pains will result in shade
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply