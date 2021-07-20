Covid outbreak: Canberrans told not to travel to SA

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ANYONE who leaves South Australia, including returning Canberrans, will be required to stay home if they enter the ACT after 11.59pm today (July 20).

The ACT government introduced the new health direction in response to the state-wide lockdown that has been announced for South Australia. There are currently 14 active cases in the state.

The government’s stay-at-home requirement will last until July 27, mirroring the week-long lockdown in SA.

An ACT government spokesperson said: “No travel to South Australia should take place at this time.

“If you must travel for essential reasons, you must abide by the public health directions in place in South Australia and with those in place in the ACT when you return.

“Non-ACT residents who are seeking to travel to the ACT from South Australia after 11.59pm tonight must not do so without an approved exemption.

“Exemptions will only be granted for extraordinary circumstances, and even if an exemption is approved, you will still be required to follow the stay-at-home order in the ACT.

“ACT residents must complete an online declaration form within 24 hours of the commencement of the travel restrictions.”

The exemption and declaration forms will be available on the ACT COVID-19 website from 6pm.

The government’s stay-at-home requirements for Victoria will remain in place and will be extended in line with the Victorian government’s lockdown extension, which is in place until 11.59pm, July 27.

“All Canberrans should minimise their interstate travel at this time and be prepared to reconsider their plans at short notice. Canberrans should not be travelling to any areas subject to quarantine or stay at home requirements,” said the ACT government spokesperson.

“If you have recently travelled outside of the ACT you must check the ACT COVID-19 website regularly and follow the health advice if you have been in any of the exposure locations. In addition to the serious situations in NSW, Victoria and South Australia, there have also been exposure sites recorded in the past 14 days in Queensland.”