Covid outbreak total nudges 2000 cases in Canberra

ACTIVE covid cases stand at 163 today (November 27) with ACT Health reporting seven new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.
The total number of cases in Canberra since the COVID-19 outbreak began on August 12 is 1986.
In hospital, there are six covid cases, five of which are in intensive care and four on ventilators.
