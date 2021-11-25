Covid recovery grants up for grabs

GRANTS of up to $25,000 are up for grabs for Queanbeyan community groups affected by the impacts of covid border restrictions.

The grants, from a $10 million NSW COVID-19 Recovery Fund, are available to local councils, charities and community and sporting groups for projects aimed at improving telecommunications and digital connectivity, accessing water supply or delivering social and sporting clubhouses or halls.

Federal Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain welcomed the NSW government funded grant scheme, saying it acknowledged the unique challenges that border communities faced this year.

“Eden-Monaro border communities have had a horrendous couple of years with drought, bushfires, floods and the pandemic – and the ACT and Victorian border closures that dragged on for months this year were another incredibly challenging time for individuals and businesses in our region,” Ms McBain said.

“I welcome this funding round and encourage local councils, charities and community and sporting groups to consider putting in an application. Our region has done it tough, and every little bit of assistance can make a difference.”