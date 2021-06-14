CSO to celebrate China’s cultural and musical heritage

Helen Musa
Soprano Sharon Zhai… “East Meets West”, Llewellyn Hall, June 26.

IN “East Meets West”, Guy Noble will conduct a 50-piece orchestra comprising musicians from leading symphony orchestras, including the CSO, with guest artists including pianist Tony Lee, violinist Sun Yi, Guzheng musician Angie Liu, mezzo soprano Victoria Lambourn and soprano Sharon Zhai. An Australian tribute to China’s rich cultural and musical heritage, a highlight will be the heartbreaking love story, “Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto”. At Llewellyn Hall, ANU, Saturday, June 26. Book here

New program manager at MusicACT, Billy Bianchini (centre) with Canberra band, ARCHIE.

MUSICACT has appointed Billy Bianchini as its new program manager. Already known through his artist management agency Warm Water, which oversaw the rise of Canberra bands ARCHIE and Sputnik Sweetheart, Bianchini says he will focus on strengthening our scene’s capabilities, while fostering connections between the ACT, national and international music scenes.

The Phoenix Collective… Wesley Music Centre, June 25.

THE Phoenix Collective, Dan Russell, Andrew Wilson, Ella Brinch and Yuhki Mayne, return with a musical exploration of “turmoil, tension, destruction and death” in “Tales of War” string quartets by Shostakovich, Barber and Joe Hisaishi’s “Princess Mononoke”. Wesley Music Centre, 6pm and 7.30pm, Friday, June 25, book here.

FLEUR Millar’s “Finding Your Voice” cabaret is back at Smith’s for its third year running, with inspirational singing from students in her Fleur-de-Lys vocal talent studio. Smith’s Alternative, 26 Alinga St, City, 4pm, June 20, book here.

Sally Greenaway… spearheading an ambitious audio and video recording project.

CANBERRA composer Sally Greenaway’s music is often heard on ABC Classic radio and in concert venues around the country. Now she’s spearheading an ambitious audio and video recording project featuring Luminescence Chamber Singers, with Roland Peelman at the helm. Greenaway says funding bodies don’t always get the balance right in supporting full-time arts practitioners and is now seeking financial backing from 1000 supporters at $40 each to employ 21 professional arts practitioners, comprising musicians, film crew and audio. Donate here

REHEARSALS are in full flight for National Opera director Peter Coleman-Wright’s next ‘pocket opera’ venture, Mozart’s crowd-pleaser “Die Zauberflöte” (The Magic Flute), featuring ANU baritone Thomas Nolte-Crimp as Papageno. Albert Hall, June 27, book here

Jazz musicians Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julian Wilson and Jonathan Zwartz are back with their new album, “Out Of This World”… Braidwood Uniting Church, June 26.

JAZZ musicians Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson and Jonathan Zwartz performed free for fire-ravished Braidwood in February 2020 and are coming back with music from their brand-new album, “Out Of This World”. Braidwood Uniting Church, 3pm, Saturday, June 26, book here.

"CityNews" arts editor

