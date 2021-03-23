Curse of chicken pox strikes the territory’s Catholic schools

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CLUSTER of Catholic schools in Canberra have each shared in an isolated case of chicken pox.

Three primary schools, located just kilometres apart, have detected children in recent days carrying the highly-contagious viral infection that causes rashes on itchy skin.

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School had identified around 30 of its students in kindergarten and years 3, 5 and 6, and a separate case in its early learning centre alone.

A Catholic Schools Australia representative reported that the cases are regarded very mild, and that each of the schools in the territory are imposing high hygiene standards.