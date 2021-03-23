Curse of chicken pox strikes the territory’s Catholic schools

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CLUSTER of Catholic schools in Canberra have each shared in an isolated case of chicken pox.

Three primary schools, located just kilometres apart, have detected children in recent days carrying the highly-contagious viral infection that causes rashes on itchy skin.

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School had identified around 30 of its students in kindergarten and years 3, 5 and 6, and a separate case in its early learning centre alone.

A Catholic Schools Australia representative reported that the cases are regarded very mild, and that each of the schools in the territory are imposing high hygiene standards.

  • MORE TO COME

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMorrison is tangled in his own spider web
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply