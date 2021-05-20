Dancers take a revolutionary look at change

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Choreographer Jack Ziesing. Photo: Helen Musa.

AS a lively bunch of Quantum Leap dancers were busy on stage at the Playhouse this morning, (May 20) doing the Watusi to the 60s song “Land of 1000 Dances”, the blast-from-the-past sensation had Canberra-raised professional choreographer Jack Ziesing considering his own musical origins.

He’s here, along with Ruth Osborne, Steve Gow and Jodie Farrugia, as choreographers on the production “REBEL: Then.Now.When?”, a revolutionary look at how culture and collective action can stimulate change.

You can bet a fair proportion of the audience will be singing and moving along to the famous lyrics, “mashed potato, do the alligator, twist the twister, like little sister”.

Quantum Leapers. Photo: Lorna Sim.

While the “Na ne ne na” of the ’60s might not have resonated with Ziesing, his youth in Canberra, the punk capital of Australia for a time, was dominated by that musical form. It can be seen in Adam Ventura’s hip music composed for the second part of the work, the “Now” part, where covid-masked dancers mix balletic and street dance movements to recreate the feeling of being in a protest march.

Ziesing is the son of a former staffer at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, and got his start with the Quantum Leapers. Nowadays, as a regular choreographer with QL2 Dance, he can pass on what he’s learned, helping others to “formalise” their moves.

This morning, in between camera takes, he told us how he enjoyed coming back to the ACT where young artists are given all the opportunities.

At 32, he’s hit his straps and will soon be winging his way to Adelaide to work as a collaborator on the Stephanie Lake Company’s new show there.

He doesn’t really have a permanent home and lives out of a suitcase, but says, “I live that way because I’m busy. I’m lucky to have such a lot of work”.

“REBEL: Then.Now.When?”, Quantum Leap Ensemble at The Playhouse, until May 22. Book here or 6275 2700.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTourism industry showing signs of a visitor rise to the capital
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply