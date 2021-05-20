Dancers take a revolutionary look at change

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS a lively bunch of Quantum Leap dancers were busy on stage at the Playhouse this morning, (May 20) doing the Watusi to the 60s song “Land of 1000 Dances”, the blast-from-the-past sensation had Canberra-raised professional choreographer Jack Ziesing considering his own musical origins.

He’s here, along with Ruth Osborne, Steve Gow and Jodie Farrugia, as choreographers on the production “REBEL: Then.Now.When?”, a revolutionary look at how culture and collective action can stimulate change.

You can bet a fair proportion of the audience will be singing and moving along to the famous lyrics, “mashed potato, do the alligator, twist the twister, like little sister”.

While the “Na ne ne na” of the ’60s might not have resonated with Ziesing, his youth in Canberra, the punk capital of Australia for a time, was dominated by that musical form. It can be seen in Adam Ventura’s hip music composed for the second part of the work, the “Now” part, where covid-masked dancers mix balletic and street dance movements to recreate the feeling of being in a protest march.

Ziesing is the son of a former staffer at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, and got his start with the Quantum Leapers. Nowadays, as a regular choreographer with QL2 Dance, he can pass on what he’s learned, helping others to “formalise” their moves.

This morning, in between camera takes, he told us how he enjoyed coming back to the ACT where young artists are given all the opportunities.

At 32, he’s hit his straps and will soon be winging his way to Adelaide to work as a collaborator on the Stephanie Lake Company’s new show there.

He doesn’t really have a permanent home and lives out of a suitcase, but says, “I live that way because I’m busy. I’m lucky to have such a lot of work”.

“REBEL: Then.Now.When?”, Quantum Leap Ensemble at The Playhouse, until May 22. Book here or 6275 2700.