Decadent variety at Verity Attic

What’s what and who’s who in the arts this week? Here’s arts editor’s HELEN MUSA‘s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

RACHEL Reid’s Jazida Productions, winner of the Adelaide Fringe Festival award for Best Dance, is bringing the next instalment of the variety show, “Decadence and Debauchery” to the newly refurbished show space, Verity Attic, upstairs from Verity Lane Market, with a night of sideshow acts, comedy, drinks and the art of tease. Sydney Building, Civic, 8pm, Saturday, May 29. Book here.

PATRICK Hamilton’s thriller, “Rope” is best-known for Alfred Hitchcock’s film version in 1948. In it two flat mates murder their friend purely to see if they can get away with it. First performed by Canberra REP in 1941 and again in 1960, it’s staged this time by director Ed Wightman, with a star cast. Canberra REP Theatre, Acton, May 20 (preview) to June 5, Wednesday to Saturday, 8pm. Book here or 6257 1950.

MORE murder with Jon Elphick’s production of “Hello… Is There Any Body There?” for Tempo Theatre. It’s a farce by Ian Hornby and a send-up of the murder genre, with “Miss Marbles” arriving to solve the crime. Belconnen Community Theatre, May 28-June 5. Book at here or 6275 2700.

GEOFF Grey’s Australian Wind Symphony is testing out its new home, Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall, with a huge concert, beginning with Jack Stamp’s “Fanfare for a New Era” and concluding with the Australian premiere of Brian Balmages’ 2020 work, “Love and Light”. 7.30pm, Friday, May 28, book here or 6285 6290.

STAR baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes will join pianist and conductor Guy Noble to perform songs and classical arias, delivered with comedic flair. While his performances as Figaro from “The Barber of Seville” and the Count in “The Marriage of Figaro” are legendary, it is his “Some Enchanted Evening” that will have audiences reaching for the tissues. The Playhouse, Saturday, May 29. Book here or 6275 2700.

THE German Film Festival is back at Palace Electric. Highlights are “Fabian: Going To The Dogs”, based on Erich Kästner’s novel set amidst the twilight hedonism of pre-Nazi Germany, and “The Audition”, a drama about a woman trapped in the pursuit of success. The Goethe-Institut is backing “Kino for Kids”, a program for children and teens. Palace Electric, NewActon, May 26-June 13.