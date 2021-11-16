Deputy mayor seeks re-election

QUEANBEYAN’S current deputy Mayor Michele Biscotti is seeking re-election at the December 4 council election.

Mr Biscotti is heading up an independent ticket of eight candidates including – Sian Rinaldi, John Talbot, Kelly Lolesio, Brent Hunter, Mandy Ryan, Rena Spears and Alex Tine.

The ticket is listed as Group G.

First elected to Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) in 2017 and elected deputy Mayor in 2020, Mr Biscotti says he wants to continue to be a part of a council that has achieved a lot over the years.

“Queanbeyan has developed so much under former Mayor Tim Overall’s leadership, and with the merging of our councils, our wider area, Bungendore, Braidwood has similarly seen the progress, and I’d like to see this continued,” Mr Biscotti says.

Mr Biscotti – a former gelato bar and coffee van operator – is committed to fighting for better outcomes for the business community.

“My focus is to continue to develop and implement growth opportunities within and between our business communities in our Queanbeyan-Palerang region to create long term value,” says Mr Biscotti.

A new QPRC Mayor and deputy will be elected by the council at the first meeting following the election.