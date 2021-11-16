Design tender opens for eating disorder support centre

A DESIGN tender for a new eating disorder clinic will open today (November 17), following outcries from the community for more services to support those living with the conditions.

According to the ACT government, the residential centre will provide a home-like environment for people with eating disorders to receive specialised support for clients, families, and carers throughout their management and recovery journey.

They say this includes intensive nutritional and psychological treatment in a supportive environment so people can have safe, healthy relationships with food and exercise.

It comes following significant calls from the community for increased support for those living with eating disorders.

One 34-year-old lawyer and mum that was recently diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, Kate Steen, has been leading a petition calling for improved eating disorder support services in the ACT.

After her diagnosis, she discovered that there are no in-patient services for people living with eating disorders in the ACT and only one public specialist outpatient treatment option.

“It takes guts to ask for help, and to be told that it won’t be provided for such a long time is more than heartbreaking — it’s incomprehensible,” she said.

“An eating disorder is a time critical issue and unfortunately moments of clarity in the journey are too few and far between. The system has to be positioned to take people in as soon as they reach out for help.”

Another Canberran, David Quilty, has been calling for better support having watched his daughter battle with anorexia.

Mr Quilty described the current system in the ACT as “broken”, saying many families have “no choice” but to travel interstate for help.

Minister for mental health Emma Davidson said the new residential centre will provide a “stepped care model so more people can access support and care appropriate to their level of need.”

“This program will better support people before and after they reach a crisis point to receive the support they need to manage and recover from their eating disorder,” she said.

According to the ACT government, the preferred facility for the site is in Coombs and the concept design will be undertaken on part of Block 3, Section 17.

Under the Indicative Land Release Program, the block is community zoned land. The design process will scope whether the site is suitable for the facility.

The ACT Government says they’ll also separately consult with the Molonglo Valley community on the rest of the block.

The Commonwealth Government has agreed to fund $13.5 million over three years starting in 2021/22 for the development of the residential treatment centre.

“It is key that this design and consultation process is done with people with lived experience,” said minister Davidson.

“Their advice will be paramount to ensure ACT Government can appropriately meet the needs of people who face barriers receiving inpatient or outpatient support.”