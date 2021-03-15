Desperate islanders call on PM for urgent help

“Freight and mail has been backed up in Australia and NZ for months and each day there is more added to the backlog,” the chamber claims.

“The chamber and others have on several occasions asked the administrator, as the Australian government representative, to assist with solving the freight problems but the administrator has completely ignored the requests.

“The 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognises the ‘right to food’ as part of the right to an adequate standard of living and is protected in the 1966 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

“The change of the Norfolk Island government was the decision of the Australian government, so the Prime Minister cannot now just sit back and do nothing – he has to act to help the Norfolk Island people. The Prime Minister must keep Norfolk Island economy strong. The Prime Minister must keep Norfolk Island people safe.”