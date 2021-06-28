Despite covid, the show must go on – for some

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Theatre Centre WILL go ahead with planned performances of “American Psycho” at The Playhouse from June 30 to July 3, it has been announced this morning (June 28).

A spokesperson for the theatre told “CityNews“ that a compliance agreement with ACT Health had been reached which would allow the theatre to proceed under the revived 4sq m rule and that performers would be, when not on stage, under stay-at-home stipulations.

She said the theatre was working hard to ensure that both audiences and performers would not be disappointed and that, on present estimates, the regional tour of Opera Australia’s “Carmen” would open as planned, on July 8.

Since Friday, we have received notifications of both postponement and cancellations of shows and concerts.

The Phoenix Collective’s “Tales of War” concert, due to run on Friday, June 25, was postponed to 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday, August 27, at Wesley Music Centre.

Patrons and reviewers for the “East Meets West” orchestral evening who did not receive the very late (around 6pm) notification of cancellation on Saturday, June 26, arrived at Llewellyn Hall and were turned away at the door. Ticket holders for the event can email info@imagechina.com.au or call 9186 1588.

The Queanbeyan Players’ Saturday night performance of “Kiss Me Kate” ran to an audience of 50 and the final matinee performance on Sunday was cancelled because of the 4sq m rule, with staff at The Q working around the clock to notify patrons.

Musica Viva, which had already postponed its performance by Nicolas Fleury, Emily Sun and Amir Farid because of the Melbourne lockdown, has now cancelled the planned performance at Llewellyn Hall this Wednesday, June 30.

Performances of “Drummer Queens” will not be proceeding on July 2-3, but the company is working on rescheduling these performances.

“Potted Potter” has been paused for a week but still plans on travelling to Canberra on July 13.

Current plans are for “The Governor’s Family” to open at REP this week, under distancing regulations.

The Sesame Street Circus Spectacular will go ahead and will follow social distancing rules, with masks now to be worn.

Watch this space.