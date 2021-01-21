Double demerits kick in for long weekend

FROM midnight tonight (January 21), drivers in the ACT face losing double demerit points until 11.59pm on Australia Day.

Police warn they will target drivers speeding, using mobile phones, and drivers or passengers not wearing a helmet or seatbelt. 

The warning comes as police expect an influx of drivers on Canberra roads, given the easing of covid restrictions.

“With the ongoing and ever-changing situation with COVID-19, for many this weekend will be the first time they’ve been able to get away from Canberra in some months,” says head of road policing acting Insp Nathan Macklin.

“As such, roads in and out of Canberra are expected to be busy, almost certainly busier than usual. But whether you are travelling interstate, or simply travelling in and around the ACT over the next few days, road safety remains the responsibility of all road users.

“We want everyone to use our roads safely and respectfully.”

