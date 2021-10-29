Double-dosed vaxxers continue to climb

THE rate of double-dosed ACT residents aged 12 and above has hit 92.3 per cent, ACT Health reports today (October 29).
Meanwhile, there were 10 new cases of covid recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. There were nine patients in hospital with covid. Six are in intensive care, of which five are on ventilators.
There are 234 active cases of COVID-19 in the ACT.
