Drivers face registration cancellations for ignoring recall 

DRIVERS who ignored warnings about the fatal Takata airbag recall will have their registration either cancelled or suspended when the ACT cracks down on the 354 remaining vehicles on April 6.

Consumer Affairs Minister Shane Rattenbury says: “These vehicle owners have received repeated notifications and warnings from vehicle manufacturers and Access Canberra. If they do not take action, the government will have to take these cars off the road for the safety of the community.” 

Another 1200 vehicle owners in the ACT, with a less critical variant of the Takata airbag, have also received notices that they will need to action replacements. The ACT government will contact these people for further details.

Mr Rattenbury says these owners have received two warnings since the beginning of the year, informing them that their registration would be cancelled if the recall was not actioned.

He says by getting faulty airbags replaced, owners are reducing the number of dangerous airbags on Canberra’s roads and keeping them and their family safe.

“Ahead of this long weekend, I urge anyone who hasn’t already checked their vehicle to take five minutes to check their vehicle now for their own safety,” Mr Rattenbury says. 

“Takata airbag replacement is free. Just contact your manufacturer’s dealer for an airbag replacement.” 

Since the compulsory Takata airbag recall was announced in 2018, more than 71,000 Takata airbags have been replaced in the ACT.

The faulty airbags have been found in popular car brands such as Toyota, Honda, BMW and Mazda, and have resulted in more than 330 injuries and 30 deaths worldwide, including at least one death and three injuries in Australia.

The ACT government did not specify why some motorists will have their registration suspended and some will it cancelled.

Drivers can check if their airbag needs replacement at via ismyairbag.

