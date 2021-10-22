Drug remembrance ceremony forced to go digital

COVID restrictions have moved this year’s annual remembrance ceremony for those whose death is drug-related on to Zoom rather than at the memorial in Weston Park.

Organisers, Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform, say the ceremony, the 26th, will be held from noon on Monday (October 25) and can be accessed via tickets from eventbrite.com.au or here.

Spokesman Bill Bush says the focus this year will be on the story of Janine Haskins, whose 23 year old daughter Brontë was driven to believe that the only relief available to her was to take her own life. To the fore will be the failure of mental health and emergency services to work effectively with the drug and alcohol sector in response to the desperate appeals of Brontë and her parents.

Liberal MLA Peter Cain, who chairs the select committee considering the Decriminalisation Bill, will also speak at the ceremony.