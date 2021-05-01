Drug swoop on ute in public car park

A police photo of cocaine found in the ute.

POLICE have swooped on a Nissan utility in a public car park in Belconnen and discovered about 420 grams of cocaine in the vehicle. 

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is facing court charged with trafficking in a drug other than cannabis and unlicensed driving.

The drugs, the vehicle and a sum of cash were seized in the raid at about 2pm yesterday (April 30).

Police urge anyone with information about the supply and distribution of drugs in the ACT to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

