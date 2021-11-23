Drunk driver charged after crashing car

A 40-year-old Harrison man has been charged with high range drink driving following a crash in Ngunnawal early this morning (November 23).

Police were conducting a patrol in Ngunnawal around 3am when they saw a smashed up Nissan Micra sedan – in the middle of the road near the roundabout with Horse Park Drive – with the driver still in the car.

Officers spoke with the driver who said he had crashed into a light pole and sign while driving to a residence in Casey.

Police say they later found a crash site at the roundabout at Gungahlin Drive and Horse Park Drive – about two kilometres from where they located the man in his vehicle.

The driver underwent a breath test which was positive.

He was suspended from driving on the spot and will face court soon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make contact via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.