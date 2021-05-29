Drunk man drives into LPG tanker

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CALWELL man was drunk when he drove into an LPG tanker on Thursday (May 27).

It was about 8.15pm on Thursday (May 27) when the 33-year-old man drove his Ford Territory into the rear of a LPG tanker at the intersection of the Monaro Highway and Sheppard Street.

He recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.227 and was issued a 90-day immediate suspension notice.

The incident happened a day after another man, a 48-year-old, was caught drink driving at Mawson Shops at about 9.30pm.

He registered a blood alcohol content of 0.261, more than five times the legal 0.05 limit.

Officer in charge of road policing, Insp Stephen Booth said these incidents had all the makings of a disaster.

“How anyone who has drunk enough to be this far over the legal limit can even think it’s a good idea to drive defies understanding,” he said.

“The drivers were both very drunk and reckless. We really shouldn’t have to say this, but if you’re drinking, please do not drive.”

Both men will be summonsed to court.

The 48-year-old man will be charged with high-range drink driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 33-year-old will face charges including high-range drink-driving, driving under the influence, not maintaining proper control of a vehicle, and using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.