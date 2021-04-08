Encouraging people to get fit, healthy and happy 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MAINTAINING health or going on a journey towards good health means different things to different people. Whether it’s about getting fit, managing a health condition or managing an injury, “CityNews” speaks with experts who are focused on getting people to their fittest, healthiest and happiest selves.

App helps with gestational diabetes

DIABETES NSW and ACT’s mobile application is improving the lives of women with gestational diabetes, according to ACT general manager Natalie Smith.

The Capital Chicks CANberra app, a resource for women with gestational diabetes as well as past sufferers, is free to download from capitalchickscanberra.com.au

Occurring during pregnancy, gestational diabetes affects more people in Canberra than any other state or territory, appearing in one in seven pregnant women here, Natalie says.

Which is why Diabetes NSW and ACT offers the free app to help address lifestyle needs in a holistic way, with functions in four categories, including: food, movement, mood and “me”.

“There are recipes and snack ideas, online exercises like 10 minute pilates, as well as programs around mental health aimed at reducing stress,” says Natalie.

There are even suggestions as to how women can treat themselves, she says.

When they sign up, women can do a wellness check to see what areas of their lifestyle can be improved.

“The platform has got everything in there to be your health calculator, on your phone and always with you,” says Natalie.

Since its launch in July, Natalie says more than 8000 women have signed up for the app, with as many as 40 per cent of users opening it regularly.

Diabetes NSW and ACT, 19-23 Moore Street, Turner. Call 6248 4500 or visit capitalchickscanberra.com.au

Fitness studio focuses on the individual

PURE Will Fitness Studio caters to the health and fitness of every individual, says owner Louise Wilson.

“We understand everyone has different bodies and different goals,” says Louise.

“We modify our exercises to suit each of our members though a welcoming, comfortable and non-intimidating environment.”

Offering services such as a group fitness studio, yoga classes, personal training, and senior and family-friendly fitness, Louise says Pure Will Fitness Studio prides themselves on their special focus on technique.

“As members exercise, our trainers check and correct technique, and give cues to ensure the best possible outcomes from exercise,” says Louise.

She also says the fitness studio’s “Member of the Month” program allows members to choose what they’d like to focus on.

“We’ve had focuses like recovery, where we looked at different ways of prepping and recovering from exercise, we’ve had core strength, and we just finished an important mental health focus.”

And, Louise says Pure Will Fitness Studio offers three free lessons to individuals who are interested, but unsure about joining as a member, and that there’s no lock in contracts.

“It’s all about making our members feel as comfortable as possible,” she says.

Pure Will Fitness Studio, 69 Uriarra Road, Crestwood. Call 0435 372369 or visit purewill.com.au

Getting on top of changing health needs

“AS we get older, our nutritional, physical and mental health needs change,” says Arthritis ACT CEO Rebecca Davey.

“We know getting on top of them as early as possible can have much better long-term outcomes and we have a suite of services that can help with your approach to health.”

Arthritis ACT aren’t just trained to manage arthritis says Rebecca, who explains they also have dieticians, physiologists, therapists, counsellors, support groups and physiotherapists to help people with their health needs and manage pain.

“It’s important to maintain 30 minutes of physical activity a day,” says Rebecca.

“We also want to try to eat a rainbow each day, with a wide variety of fruit and vegetables to ensure continuous good health.

“All of these things aren’t always easy to maintain, and that’s where we come in, to help people get on top of these bits and pieces to ensure positive outcomes.”

Rebecca also highlights the important link between mental health and physical health, something she says Arthritis ACT deeply focuses on.

“Our emotional health and our physical health work together in a very cyclical way,” she says.

“We look at both these areas when treating clients, to ensure we can cater to their own personal needs.”

Arthritis ACT, building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce, and building 1, Colette Place, Pearce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

A tailored approach to pain relief

WHEN helping relieve pain, Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic treat the individual and not the condition, says principal Greg Nash.

“Age, lifestyle, occupation, previous pain and treatments, and importantly what the person is going to be doing with their body, are all crucial in treatment,” says Greg.

“For example, a painter with a sore shoulder is going to need different care to a swimmer with a sore shoulder, and we tailor our interventions to each person accordingly.”

With more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, Greg says Manuka Woden Physiotherapy works closely with GPs and therapists to carry out recommended treatments and interventions.

“As people get older, a lot believe they can be stuck with pain with nothing they can do,” says Greg.

“This isn’t true. No matter how old you are we can assist with mobility, strength and overall cardiovascular fitness, which all have huge benefits.”

And, with winter sports fast approaching, Greg says now is a great time for athletes to start thinking about proper preparation.

“Adequate prep can go a long way in injury prevention and help in maintaining the highest level of function possible” he says.

Manuka Woden Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic, 16 Bougainville Street, Manuka, call 6295 6896, and 48 Corinna Street, Woden, call 6281 1382 or visit manukawodenphysio.com.au

Highlighting the health benefits of hemp

“IT’S time we moved away from hemp’s old reputation,” says South Pacific Hemp co-owner Brett Walker.

“While hemp and marijuana both come from the cannabis plant and often get confused, hemp is most definitely not something that can get you high, and actually has strength, medicinal and nutritional value.”

Located in Fyshwick, Brett, alongside business partner Darren Steinhardt, recently opened the store and says the stylish, new concept store makes it easy to incorporate hemp into daily health routines.

He highlights the wide range of conditions it’s being used to treat such as eczema, arthritis, inflammation and injury, and says: “Hemp seeds are one of the few plant-based foods that provide a complete source of protein, meaning that they provide all nine of the essential amino acids required by the body to build proteins.

“Hemp seeds and hemp seed oil also deliver omega 3 and omega 6 in the perfect 3:1 ratio and provide a rich source of vitamin E, magnesium, potassium and iron.

“With a large selection of hemp seed oils, hemp foods and protein, therapeutic balms and skin creams – even hemp pet treats and supplements – we’ve got you and your family’s health covered.”

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, ​Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898, email southpacifichemp@gmail.com or visit southpacifichemp.com.au