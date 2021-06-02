EPIC covid testing centre faces long wait times 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC) coronavirus testing clinic in Mitchell is experiencing high demand and long wait times today (June 2), an ACT Health spokesperson has confirmed.

“We are suggesting people come back outside of peak time or visit other covid testing clinics, including private ones – not just the EPIC centre and the Weston Creek walk-in centre,” the spokesperson said.

The sudden increase in people getting tested comes after a confirmed COVID-19 case from Melbourne was revealed to have travelled to several areas of NSW while potentially infectious, including Goulburn and the South Coast.

Users in the Facebook group “Canberra Notice Board” suggest the wait time is about four hours.