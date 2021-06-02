EPIC covid testing centre faces long wait times 

THE Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC) coronavirus testing clinic in Mitchell is experiencing high demand and long wait times today (June 2), an ACT Health spokesperson has confirmed.
“We are suggesting people come back outside of peak time or visit other covid testing clinics, including private ones – not just the EPIC centre and the Weston Creek walk-in centre,” the spokesperson said.
The announcement the resident embassy in Afghanistan will be replaced after this week by fly-in-fly-out diplomacy has attracted very limited interest from the opposition, and even less debate, writes political columnist MICHELLE GRATTAN.