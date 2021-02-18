Ever wondered about the party when no one showed up?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE party that was barely a party is no more after no one bothered turning up.

But considering the premise of the Flux Party of the ACT is to “replace elected legislatures”, it does not come as a surprise the voting bloc remains in a state of uncertainty about what should have been done over missing names on ballot papers.

The ACT Electoral Commission has been forced to step in and remove the Flux Party from its register of eligible political parties after not a single candidate came forward to sit for one the five seats at the 2020 ACT Legislative Assembly election.

ACT electoral commissioner Damian Cantwell announced on Thursday (February 16) that the party was deregistered in accordance with section 98(3) of the Electoral Act 1992.

The ruling stipulates that the electoral commissioner is forced to cancel the registration of a political party should it not have an endorsed a candidate at the past two general elections.

“The Flux Party – ACT originally registered as a political party in the ACT on July 18, 2016, just prior to the 2016 ACT Legislative Assembly election, but did not nominate any candidates to contest that election,” Mr Cantwell said.

“Similarly, the party did not nominate any candidates to contest the recently concluded 2020 ACT election.

“Accordingly, and in accordance with the Act, The Flux Party – ACT has been deregistered.”

The Flux Party were one of 16 parties that were registered in 2020 and one of 11 set for the ACT election four years earlier, but chose not to spend a cent in either to campaign for an issue-based direct democracy platform.

The party did, however, stand candidates on the ballot in the ACT during the 2016 federal election in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Flux political movement originated in and is most active in Australia, but, like its lack of presence, is largely unknown about pushing a new system where the electorate has the right to vote directly on every issue or forgo their votes on another more important issue.