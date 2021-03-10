Experience the passionate art of custom framing works of art

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Combining his love of art and framing in Aarwun Gallery, owner Robert Stephens, a framer since the ‘80s, says: “Framing is an artform.” This is a sponsored post.

COMBINING his love of art and framing in the Gold Creek Gallery, Aarwun Gallery owner Robert Stephens, a framer since the ‘80s, says: “Framing is an artform.”

After building a career in art and running the gallery for 22 years, Robert says he is a big believer that an artwork always needs to be more important than the frame, and a good frame needs to enhance the artwork, not take the attention away.

“I am an ‘old school framer’ and there is certainly a lot of skill, creativity and craft to framing that people don’t always realise,” he says.

Robert recalls framing artworks in the shed of his property at Hall, before bringing the framing side of the business into the gallery 10 years ago under the banner, The Framers.

He says he’s delighted to have Scott Bullock on his team who has been in charge of The Framers for the past five years, with Robert occasionally putting his “two bobs in”, giving customers a combined wealth of experience spanning more than 40 years in the craft of professional framing.

“As a business owner, it is essential to have talented and trustworthy people working with us like Scott. I am so fortunate to have a great team,” says Robert.

For Scott, an art school graduate and keen cartoonist, framing has been a passion since he was a teenager doing work experience in framing.

He says it’s a natural fit for him to work with beautiful artworks, and help customers create special and lasting pieces of art in their homes.

“It’s all about letting the art shine and making sure we make it special,” he says.

“We always listen to what the customers want and give them suggestions and guidance.”

Building rapport and providing expert guidance to customers is an important part of the service at The Framers, with Scott saying he would never push a certain frame design on a customer and wants to make sure they are totally happy with the end result.

“After all, the artwork will be living in their homes for years to come,” he says.

Robert and Scott say anything can be framed – from golf clubs, jerseys to medals, tapestries to photos and special family memorabilia.

They say they’ve had the pleasure of working on many diverse framing projects – from top Australian painters to personal wedding photos – they love a challenge and the opportunity to create a beautiful framed artwork that lasts.

“I am a great believer in history. Often people forget how important it is in this age, to record and preserve precious family moments,” says Robert.

With the latest technology and cutting machines, Scott says customers can be assured of a quality, handcrafted frame, using materials and techniques that have a strong focus on conversation.

For older paintings that have been damaged, The Framers can help restore and reframe them, too.

“Some old artworks that have been framed years ago might have been made from damaging, acidic materials,” says Robert.

“Framing materials have changed a lot in the past 20 years and we can offer UV protected glass and archival quality conversation framing techniques and materials that will project your art, photo or memorabilia.”

Scott also handcrafts beautiful mirrors that are on sale and can work with customers and make mirrors to order according to specific style and size requirements.

He says that mirrors can work wonders on rooms to enhance their size and sense of light.

But overall, with the ease of plentiful, nearby car parking and the convenience of being open seven days a week, Scott says that customers love coming to The Framers, one of very few framers in the ACT who offers such benefits to their customers.

He says the beauty of the Aarwun Gallery next door might inspire people with their framing choices, or inspire them to buy some art, too!

The Framers, open seven days. Shop 10, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2055 or visit theframers.com.au

SCOTT BULLOCK

Framer and head of “The Framers”

A HIGHLY experienced framer, with 17 years’ framing experience, Scott Bullock started as a teenager doing high school work experience at the former Art Shop in Braddon.

It quickly became a passion and a future career path, when he returned to work there during his studies at ANU Art School, where he pursued his love of cartooning.

Scott started framing full time after his studies, joining The Framers five years ago.

“It’s lovely to be surrounded by art,” says Scott, who still enjoys cartooning and performs as a Spiderman character for children’s parties during his time off.

He says he loves hand crafting frames and takes immense pride in his work.

AARWUN GALLERY

PROUD to have been part of the cultural fabric of Canberra for more than 20 years, Aarwun Gallery’s collection is rich and eclectic, featuring old and new works hanging side-by-side.

Aarwun represents some of Australia’s finest classical landscape and portrait artists as well as carrying a wide portfolio of stunning contemporary works.

Heritage treasures from Norman Lindsay, Pro Hart and David Boyd sit alongside exquisite dot works from the indigenous community.

Whether it’s paintings, printmaking, ceramics, glass, bronze and sculpture; Aarwun Gallery embraces the endless diversity of the best that Australia has to offer.

The gallery’s “Autumn Exhibition” opens on March 26, featuring Canberra veteran artist Sandra House alongside works by Wendy Wooden and Carlos Barrios.