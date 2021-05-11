Extension of out-of-home care to age 21 to prevent ACT homeless

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FEAR that teenagers unable to live with their families could “end up homeless, jailed or as new parents” all within 12 months of leaving out-of-home care has prompted a call for accommodation be lifted and apply to needy 21 year-olds.

The motion that was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (May 11) calls on the ACT government to establish a taskforce to review improved data collection to track down outcomes for care leavers and to investigate best possible reforms from around the world.

A number of studies suggests that on average, home carers experience below average outcomes on education, employment and health outcomes that extends to mental health.

Almost two-thirds of the nation’s homeless youth, according to recent Swinburne University research, are those who have left out-of-home care during their teens.

The ACT has one of the lowest number of home carers in Australia after data indicated that in 2018 there were 42 in accommodation.

The private member’s motion from Canberra Liberal spokesperson for Families, Youth and Community Services, Elizabeth Kikkert, moved to formally extend out-of-home care to 21.

“The solution is to better replicate the family, as families know that young people don’t just magically become fully independent at a certain age,” Ms Kikkert said.

The motion is currently being debated on the assembly floor.