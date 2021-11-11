Family concerned for missing teen Jeffery

SIXTEEN-year-old Jeffery Friday is missing and police and his family hold concerns for his welfare.

Jeffery has not been seen or heard from since 3pm yesterday, (November 10) and was last seen in the Belconnen area.

He is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, with short dark hair, thin build, about 175cm (5’9”) tall. Jeffery was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas jumper, black pants, white shoes, and a red bandanna.

Anyone with information should call 131 444.