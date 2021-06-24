Family violence crimes set to carry longer sentences

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FAMILY violence could be considered a “separate factor” in sentencing domestic crimes for offenders facing additional penalties to reflect community standards.

The proposed changes to the law for ACT courts would allow judges some discretion and context in sentencing a convicted violent act that occurred either inside a family home, in front of a child or whether the person had previous convictions for similar offences.

The legislation that gives specific consideration was tabled in the ACT Legislative Assembly on Thursday (June 24).

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said the reforms was reflected from a Court of Appeal decision in February 2020, which found “absent any statutory provision…there is no place for a separate sentencing regime that applies to offenders who commit family violence”.

The court gave reasons to decline resentencing the offender, who was already convicted of “serious” crimes against his former partner and young children.

The court upheld the decision based on “there is no place for a separate sentencing regime that applies to offenders who commit family violence offences, whether it be more lenient or more severe”.

The ACT Greens leader said it was time violent family offenders were “held to account”.

“The ACT government condemns family violence in all of its forms and is making reforms to address this serious issue in our community,” Mr Rattenbury said.

“The community rightly expects courts to hold perpetrators of family violence to account in sentencing.

“I want to ensure courts have the appropriate tools to sentence offenders, prevent family violence and ultimately protect the community.”

Amendments to the law will occur to five pieces of legislation to support vulnerable people more safely, support police in field and ensure the criminal justice system functions in line with the ACT “community’s high expectations”.

The bill also contains amendments to support the use of body-worn cameras by ACT police, which will improve safety and accountability for the public too, especially in private settings such as these family violence incidents.

It is the first of two stages the government is committed to over changing family violence sentencing and recognising the severity of family violence offences.

The other stage in the reforms that in principle the opposition agree to is the consideration of a scheme of aggravation for family violence offences.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Very real risk’ of COVID-19 entering ACT, say health authorities
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply