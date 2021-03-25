Feasibility study on drug injecting rooms to be considered

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
An image of an interstate medically-supervised injecting facility.

DRUG injecting rooms took another step further to becoming a reality in the ACT.

The final step of allowing illicit drugs to be consumed legally in a safe environment before handing out approval is set to come after proponents undertake community consultation.

The ACT government has released the final report of a study on Thursday (March 25) into the feasibility of establishing a medically-supervised injecting facility.

In accordance with the ACT Drug Strategy Action Plan 2018-2021, the report investigated the feasibility, need, effectiveness and appropriateness of establishing a Canberra purpose drug consumption room.

Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said the feasibility work around the ACT Medically Supervised Injecting Feasibility Study represented the government’s ongoing commitment to harm minimisation.

“The ACT is leading the nation with drug and alcohol policies that reflect our approach to harm minimisation,” she said.

“We will continue to invest in the evidence-based and practice-informed harm minimisation responses to the use of alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs.

“The findings from the report will help inform further community discussion, as we continue to develop policies and initiatives that reduce the harms associated with drug use.”

The ACT has already pushed for pill testing and decriminalising cannabis legalisation.

The drugs under question to be cleared for use inside injecting rooms would include heroin and methamphetamines.

Conducted by the Burnet Institute for Medical Research and the Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy, the final report has indicated that “stakeholders and consumers overwhelmingly support the establishment of a drug consumption room in the ACT, which matches broader community support”.

“The report found a high level of satisfaction with alcohol and drug services in the ACT and acknowledges other measures the government has taken to reduce drug overdose deaths, such as Australia’s first take-home naloxone program,” Ms Stephen-Smith.

“This gives us a strong base from which to consider further harm minimisation measures.”

Prospective consumers also cited health, safety and legal reasons for wanting to utilise a drug consumption room.

The study had also concluded patterns of drugs trends and related harm incidents indicate “that overdose and public drug use are significant public health and amenity issues”.

Canberra’s relatively small population, compared to Melbourne and Sydney where injecting rooms are already in use, will aid the drug consumption room model and ideally establish a small facility in the national capital.

Sources that analysed the study indicate a “clear need for the expansion of comprehensive harm reduction services to meet the needs of a vulnerable population of people who inject drugs”.

The government will now consider the findings of the report and discuss as part of broader sector planning with the local alcohol and drug sector.

“Additional scoping work will be required before a decision is made on whether (or not) to proceed with a drug consumption room in the ACT, including community consultation, an assessment of the existing legislative framework and further development of appropriate models,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Teffany’s ‘divided self’ in the window
Next article‘Fangirls’ captures the teenage mindset with captivating precision
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply