Federal government pours millions into light rail extension

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORE than $132 million of federal funding has been committed to getting the light rail from Civic to Commonwealth Park. 

The federal government made the announcement this morning (February 24), with Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack saying the Australian government’s $132.5 million commitment for Stage 2A of light rail will help make the project a reality.

“Extending the light rail will also create jobs and bust congestion in the ACT by improving public transport and pedestrian and cyclist safety,” he said.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr welcomed the announcement, emphasising the importance of the project for the territory.

Construction of Stage 2A is expected to start in 2022 and will add 1.7km of “wire free” tracks from Alinga Street through to Commonwealth Park.

Following Stage 2A, the ACT government have said it’s committed to extending the light rail track to Woden.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDigital edition February 25
Next articleRaiders star apologetic for drunken conviction
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply