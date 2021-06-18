Finalists announced for Sculpture@Shaw

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SIXTY finalist artworks for “Sculpture@Shaw” have been selected out of 153 entries from across the country, it was announced today (June 18).

The new sculpture prize, worth $25,000, is presented by Shaw Wines in Murrumbateman, in partnership with Belco Arts. The prize is descended from the popular Sculpture In The Paddock initiative which ran at Cooma Cottage, Yass, for many years.

Judges Sarah Schmidt, Genevieve Jacobs, Graeme Shaw and Monika McInerney selected as finalists in the $15,000 main prize, SA Adair, Robert Barnstone, Darryl Bourke, Fleur Brett, Richard Byrnes, Gary Christian, Jan Cleveringa, Paul Dimmer, John Fitzmaurice, Stephen Harrison, Matt Hill, Shannon Hobbs, Kate Howard, David Jensz, Angela Jursevics, Sally Kidall, Rosalind Lemoh, Tracy Luff, Ian Marr, Greg McLean, Luke Neil, Mark Niglia, David Perkins, Kirsten Perry, Wojciech Pietranik, Louis Pratt, Naomi Royds, Justin Rullis, Rebekah Seriah Webster, Shannon Stone, Wendy Teakel, Ralph Tikerpae, Megan Turton, Vince Vozzo, Sian Watson, Edward Willson, Judy Witherdin and Barak Zelig.

The finalists for the $5,000 Cellar Door small works exhibition are SA Adair, Valentina Albert, Lesley Andersen, Tobias Bennett, Fleur Brett, Tom Buckland, Richard Byrnes, Elizabeth Ficken, Clara Hali, Stephen Harrison, Matt Hill, Angela Jursevics, Glenda Kent, Peter Lewis, Helen Macarthur, Annette Matruglio, Nyssa Miller, Kirsten Perry, Jenny Stevens and Sian Watson.

While the two top prizes are sponsored by Shaw and Partners, there will also be a $3,000 Emerging Artist Prize sponsored by Abode Hotels, and a $2,000 People’s Choice Award.

The Fields, Murrumbateman, will be providing an additional $40,000 worth of finalist bursaries to support Sculpture@Shaw prize finalists, with $1000 each to transport and install their sculptures.

Sculpture@Shaw, September 4-19. Details at sculptureatshaw.com.au