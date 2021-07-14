Financial support announced for ‘hard-hit’ tourism industry

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHILE the ACT continues to face ongoing travel restrictions and border closures due to Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak, the ACT government says it will introduce financial support to accomodation providers and small tourism operators.

In announcing the support, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit since the pandemic began and, while the local sector had been recovering, the recent developments in Sydney have had a significant financial impact – particularly for accommodation providers and small tourism operators.

He announced that about 90 accommodation providers and up to 20 privately operated tourism venues, which can demonstrate 30 per cent loss of revenue in July 2021 compared to April 2021, will be able to apply for a full rebate on the water and sewerage fixed charge component of their Icon Water bills for the first two quarters of 2021-22, providing financial support of up to $75,000.

Small tourism operators and boutique accommodation providers likely to receive less than $15,000 under the current Accommodation and Tourism Venue Operator support program, will be contacted to apply for the Small Tourism Operator COVID Recovery Payment, which is a payment of up to $15,000. Eligibility will also require evidence of a 30 per cent loss of revenue in July 2021 compared to April 2021 and evidence of expenses incurred.

Mr Barr said vehicle registration fee waivers for hire cars and charter buses registered in the ACT will be extended for another six months until March 30. The current registration waiver provides assistance to around 40 local operators.

Two tourism industry funding programs will also be brought, including the Tourism Cooperative Marketing Fund, which will offer $500,000 in funding to encourage collaboration between tourism operators and accommodation providers, and the $750,000 COVID‑Safe Tourism Co-Investment Program will encourage the development of new experiences to attract overnight visitors to Canberra.

Both programs will open for application once restrictions are eased with more information available soon.

