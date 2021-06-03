First round of ArtsACT grants announced

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SEVENTEEN local Canberra artists and organisations will receive a share of $345,000 from the year’s first round of the ACT government’s Arts Activities $5,000 to $50,000 funding, it was announced today (June 3).

The grants, previously known as project grants, provide Canberra arts community members with opportunities to engage in the arts and develop professional artists.

Among the recipients are visual artists, musicians and performance artists.

ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne congratulated all the successful applicants.

“The $5-50k Arts Activities funding round helps to support and develop the capacity and capability of local artists in the ACT,” the minister said.

“It’s great to see a wide range of projects supported, covering several artistic disciplines, and created by a diverse group of artists.”

Legendary classical group, Guitar Trek, have received funding towards a new recording planned for mid-2022.

Ensemble member Matt Withers said the plan was to make their program truly international, with a collection of newly commissioned works from some of the world’s leading guitar composers, including Nikita Koshkin, Ben Verdery, Stephen Goss, Paulo Bellinati and Australia’s Mark Isaacs, Richard Charlton and Robert Davidson, who have each chosen a popular song or theme from recent decades and reimagined the work as a composition.

Other recipients include artist Emma Beer, who’s being supported to develop a new body of work for a significant solo exhibition at the Drill Hall Gallery, and CLUBSCORE for the next stage of development for a performance work that memorialises and celebrates trans and gender-diverse sport heroes.

Submissions for Round 2 close on July 31. Artists are encouraged to discuss their application with artsACT at 6207 2384.

The full list of Round One funding recipients is below:

Joel Arthur, making new larger scale paintings and developing a body of work for exhibition: $12,595.

Emma Beer, producing work for a Drill Hall Gallery exhibition of new paintings: $27,574.

Annette Blair, to create a new body of glass works for a solo exhibition at Canberra Glassworks: $15,450.

Luke Chiswell, upscaling of equipment and expertise for a new body of screen-printed work: $10,468.

CLUBSCORE, developing a memorial/celebration for trans and gender-diverse sport heroes who didn’t get to exist: $49,972.

Demos Journal, to publish Demos Journal Issue #12: $35,506.

Sotiris Dounoukos, for the mentored writing of a new Canberra-based play: $29,400.

Guitar Trek, to record newly commissioned original works for guitar: $10,561.

Daniel Kirkland, to support production, release and touring of a second EP: $29,000.

Luminescence Chamber Singers “Drawing Breath”, to commission and creative development for new works for vocal ensemble: $16,380.

Peter Maloney, to create and exhibit new works in Sydney representing the history of his practice: $13,830.

Julie Monro-Allison, studio research investigating the intersection between textiles, the built environment and biological systems: $8,430.

Ruth Pieloor, script development exploring the synergy of dementia characteristics with clowning and puppetry: $8,105.

CJ Shaw, to create a music video and to promote a new album “All Sorts”: $9,415.

Jake Silvestro, to complete the development of an interdisciplinary, solo physical theatre production inspired by climate change: $36,096.

Sarah St Vincent Welch, travel to research creative non-fiction “We Don’t Have Words: A Meditation on Suicide and Place”: $5,812.

The Stellar Company, to produce a new dance works by Chameleon, a new inclusive dance collective: $26,660.