Five Canberrans in hospital with covid

FIVE people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Canberra today (November 22), including two in intensive care and one requiring breathing support.

ACT health says there are 11 new cases of the virus in the ACT recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

There are 184 active cases and 1929 cases since the outbreak began on August 12.

As of today 97.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.