Flood waters wash away Naas Road bridge

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE temporary Naas Road bridge, a major crossing in Namadgi National Park, has been washed away as water levels at the Gudgenby River continue to rise, according to ACT State Emergency Service chief officer Andrew Draheim.

Local residents in this area will need to travel south on Boboyan Road, Shannons Flat Road and Mittagang Road to the Monaro Highway.

Other areas closed due to the flood waters include Uriarra Crossing, Coppins Crossing, Angle Crossing, Point Hut Crossing, Oaks Estate Crossing, Sunshine Crossing, Paddys River Road, and Dudley Street, in both directions between Novar Street/Kent Street and Cotter Road, Yarralumla.

As the capital continues to be hit with a deluge of rain causing road closures, leaking roofs and falling trees, Mr Draheim, in a press conference today (March 23), advised Canberrans to remain vigilant.

“Residents that are impacted by the low flood levels are encouraged to contact the SES on 132 500 if they require assistance,” he said.

“The community can stay up-to-date on the road closures via the road closures map on the Emergency Services Agency (ESA) website.”

According to Mr Draheim, Canberra has received 13mm of rain since 9am this morning, with more expected to come.

“We have now had over 85 calls for assistance since midnight, with over 40 completed,” he said.

“Most of these have been for leaking roofs or falling trees.”

Although the SES expect conditions to ease over the rest of the afternoon and evening, Mr Draheim said there are still low lying flood risks that residents should be aware of.

“The community are advised to continue to monitor conditions during this wet weather event,” he said.

“Residents are requested to stay clear of rivers, creeks, stormwater areas and water ways. Do not swim, kayak, engage in sports or other activities in swollen waterways.

“The SES also advises parents to talk to their children about the risks of playing around waterways.

“Drive carefully and patiently. Avoid parking under trees and near waterways.”

Mr Draheim said the ACT SES has also deployed a number of personnel in Sydney and Goulburn to assist with the flood situations, with more resources on standby for NSW, should they be required.