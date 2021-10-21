News location:

Floriade lives on in shared blooms

Floriade blooms being delivered to the AIS vaccination hub.

EVENTS ACT and City Services staff have collected remaining blooms from the Floriade site in Commonwealth Park and delivered them to hospitals and aged-care homes around the city.

They also made special deliveries to the ACT Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics, including the vaccination hub at the AIS.

Floriade ended on Sunday (October 17).

