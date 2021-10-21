Floriade lives on in shared blooms

EVENTS ACT and City Services staff have collected remaining blooms from the Floriade site in Commonwealth Park and delivered them to hospitals and aged-care homes around the city.
They also made special deliveries to the ACT Health COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics, including the vaccination hub at the AIS.
Floriade ended on Sunday (October 17).
