Focused on bringing top European artists to town

Joe Teixeira… “We’re working towards something new, fresh and different to offer to Canberra in terms of the entertainment and cultural scene.”

EUROSTAR Entertainment, a new agency with a focus on bringing some of the “very best and exciting” artists from Europe to Australia, has launched in Canberra, says managing director Joe Teixeira. 

“We’re working towards something new, fresh and different to offer to Canberra in terms of the entertainment and cultural scene, providing a positive impact and high-quality performance options for clubs and hotels, festivals, major outdoor and industry calendar events,” Joe says. 

“Canberra is a multicultural city, with a fantastic National Multicultural Festival that we love, and we’re thrilled to have the potential to engage with this community, by bringing in well-known artists from Europe, particularly Spain, Brazil, Italy and Portugal, and eventually all over the world.” 

Portuguese ambassador Pedro Rodrigues da Silva, Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne, Joe Teixeira, and Brazilian ambassador Sérgio Eduardo Moreira Lima.

The launch, held at the Hyatt Hotel on Friday, March 12, was a great success, Joe says, attended by around 50 people including Minister for the Arts and Multicultural Affairs, Tara Cheyne, Brazilian ambassador Sérgio Eduardo Moreira Lima, and Portuguese ambassador Pedro Rodrigues da Silva.

As well as three live local performances from acoustic musician Ryan David, folk-rock guitarist GUYY (aka Guy Lilleyman) and vocalist Tara Louise, there was also a livestream show from Portuguese star Miro Freitas.

While COVID-19 restrictions have stymied travel for now, Joe says he’s in discussions with several European musicians who will come over to perform in Australia in 2022.

“Not being able to travel for this past year has obviously been challenging, but we’re using this time to line up some incredible European talent and work with them to book in for next year,” he says.

“All the international artists we work with are highly successful, professional performers in their home countries, who can all play a mix of genres suitable for any event. 

“We bring them to Australia for up to three months, guaranteeing a minimum of three shows during that time, though previous artists have been booked for up to 12 shows.”

The team at Eurostar… AV and production manager Andrew Rickard, managing director Joe Teixeira and marketing and promotions manager Tara Nichols.

And, as well as international talent, Joe says the agency also represents and supports talented local and national artists. 

Joe says Eurostar Entertainment provides a personal service, including offering potential clients the chance to see the acts perform before booking them in.

With experience and industry know-how in spades, Joe completed his events management studies in Canberra and has been an entertainment manager for more than 15 years in local clubs, working with local, national and international artists from Belinda Carlisle to The Pointer Sisters. He’s also won multiple awards for club entertainment.

“Entertainment is a real passion for me, I’ve always loved live music, going to concerts and shows whenever I can,” he says. 

More information about booking talent or joining the agency at eurostarentertainment.com.au 

