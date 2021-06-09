Former Canberran to lead Australian Dance Theatre

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Daniel Riley when at Bangarra Dance Theatre.

IN a splendid affirmation of Canberra’s reputation as a seeding ground for dancers, former Canberran Daniel Riley has been been appointed as the new artistic director of the Australian Dance Theatre in Adelaide.

The first indigenous artistic director to lead a non-indigenous dance company, Riley will take over at the company — founded in 1965 by former “CityNews” Artist of the Year Elizabeth Dalman and once directed by Meryl Tankard — when the present director, Garry Stewart, leaves at the end of the year.

Executive director of the ADT, Nick Hays, described Riley’s appointment as “a significant moment in Australian cultural history”.

Daniel Riley. Photo: Peter Greig

Riley, born in Wiradjuri country and part of a large artistic family that included the late photographer and filmmaker Michael Riley and fellow dancer Beau Dean Riley Smith, was schooled at Telopea Park High and Canberra College, where he became infatuated with the Tap Dogs dance troupe and began studying tap, ballet and contemporary dance with Jacqui Hallahan at the Canberra Dance Development Centre.

Hallahan says a highlight of his time there was dancing in “Cinderella”, opposite his now wife Chrissie.

Advised by Dalman, he also began a 22-year association with QL2 Dance under Ruth Osborne, where he hit his straps before heading for Queensland University of Technology in 2004 for tertiary dance studies.

According to Osborne, Riley had joined QL2 Dance (Quantum Leap) from its inception in 1999 with the projects “Rough Cuts” and “On the Shoulders of Giants”, continuing with the company for every project between 1999 and 2003.

Daniel Riley 2013 rehearsing QL2 dancers in “Hit The Floor Together”.

While completing his degree at QUT, he came back to QL2 as a commissioned choreographer for the “Chaos in the Courtyard” project as well as for the “On Course” young choreographers project, then, after completing university in 2006, the “Soft Landing” program for recent graduates.

Riley would go on to dance for Leigh Warren & Dancers, New Movement Collective and Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre in Britain and Melbourne’s Chunky Move.

He joined Bangarra Dance Theatre, which he had first seen in Canberra, in 2007 and was part of the company for 12 years.

Riley made his choreographic debut with Bangarra in 2010 with “Riley”, then in 2013 created his second work for the company “Scar”, later collaborating on “Blak”, “Miyagan” and “Dark Emu” before leaving the company in 2018.

During his time there he returned to Canberra to perform and teach masterclasses to QL2 dancers, and as a commissioned choreographer in 2013 for “Hit the Floor Together”, remounted in part in 2013 for the Australian Dance Awards and in 2018 as part of QL2’s 20th anniversary.

He is now Creative Associate at Ilbijerri Theatre Company, and lecturer in contemporary dance at the Victorian College of the Arts, where he additionally leads a mentoring program for First Nations dance students.

This year he was selected into the Queensland Ballet’s “Bespoke” season.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNew portrait reveals another side of Hugh Jackman
Next articleThriving district where icons inspire suburb names
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply