Former gaming minister heads gambling reform alliance

FORMER gambling minister Gordon Ramsay has been appointed the head of the national, not-for-profit Alliance for Gambling Reform.

He made the announcement on social media today (May 14).

Ramsay, the former Labor MLA, oversaw the ACT government portfolio for regulatory services from October 2016 until he lost his seat in the ACT election in October.

In his new role, he will lead a national advocacy organisation that works to prevent and minimise gambling harm.

Based in Victoria, the not-for-profit is a collaboration of organisations seeking gambling reform across the country. It is funded by donations from individuals, foundations and local governments that do not have any ties with the gambling industry.

Mr Ramsay said he was absolutely delighted to join the “talented and passionate team” at the Alliance for Gambling Reform.

“A great staffing team, a wise board and a network of over 60 organisations already, dedicated to creating a healthier, stronger community without the devastating impact of gambling harm,” he said.

Mr Ramsay’s declaration of his new position was a lot more public than his job of recent months, to which he was quietly appointed into a contracted advisory role to the Chief Minister.

In February, a spokeswoman to the Chief Minister confirmed the unannounced appointment, saying that Mr Ramsay was engaged on a temporary contract as a staff member to undertake work on possible reforms to the human rights compatibility assessment process and the “Anti-Discrimination Act”.