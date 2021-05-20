Former Liberals leader set to move to NSW

Mr Coe, who led the Canberra Liberals to an election loss in October – the party’s sixth loss in a row – announced his retirement from politics in early February, marking the end of a 12-year career in the ACT Legislative Assembly.

In the lead up to the election, Mr Coe was a passionate advocator for freezing rates in the ACT, labelling them too expensive and accusing ACT Labor of pushing people over the border into NSW with their high rates.

Since his exit from politics, Mr Coe has told “CityNews” it’s not something he would go back to.