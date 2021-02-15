Former Liberal staffer to pursue parliamentary rape claim

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FORMER federal Liberal staffer insists she intends to pursue a rape complaint from nearly two years ago in Canberra.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in 2018 inside a minister’s parliamentary office when Brittany Higgins said she was attacked after a night out drinking with colleagues.

Ms Higgins, who came forward in a newspaper interview that was published on Monday, had been only weeks into a new media adviser job for Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

The 26-year-old resigned from her job soon after, but now plans to submit a complaint to the government department that handles work-related ministerial staff complaints while also filing another with the police.

The government for its part said it will review the processes into workplace allegations.

Police say they are waiting to receive a report into the alleged assault from the victim before they can take any action.

Ms Higgins initially pursued charges after the incident, but withdrew the action quickly over alleged party pressure she would lose her job.

“An ACT policing investigator subsequently spoke to the complainant who chose not to proceed with making a formal complaint,” police said in a released statement.

“ACT policing’s investigation remains open, but did not progress at that time as a result.”

She has alleged a male colleague assaulted her on a couch after she fell asleep intoxicated.