Former police commissioner will oversee ‘change’ at AMC

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

Former chief commissioner of Victoria police, Christine Nixon.

FORMER Victoria police chief commissioner Christine Nixon has been appointed chair of the new oversight committee at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC), in an effort to address issues that continue to emerge from the prison.

Ms Nixon will lead the newly-formed committee that will “develop a blueprint for change” at the centre, following a string of controversies at the prison in recent years. 

Ms Nixon served as the chief commissioner of Victoria police between 2001 and 2009 – the first female ever to do so – and led the Victorian bushfire reconstruction and recovery authority, overseeing the rebuilding operation.

In her new role as chair of the oversight committee, Ms Nixon said: “I will take the lead role to ensure the representatives voices are heard and that support is available as we work towards building a culture of trust.”

Corrections Minister Mick Gentlemen welcomed Ms Nixon’s appointment, saying: “[Her] substantial experience in reform over her decorated career means she is well positioned to lead discussions around culture to drive solutions that support staff.” 

“I’m committed to addressing the issues raised with me by staff and in recent reviews, particularly ensuring our staff are well trained and resourced,” he said. 

A recent review, conducted by the ACT inspector of correctional services (OICS), found the staff of the Court Transport Unit, responsible for escorting offenders to and from the courts and the AMC, was significantly undertrained and that one of the vehicles of the fleet was in urgent need of replacement.

‘Unhappy’ detainees set fire to AMC

 

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRaiders star apologetic for drunken conviction
Next articleStudy: Humour doesn’t always help with work stress 
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply