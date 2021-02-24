Former police commissioner will oversee ‘change’ at AMC

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER Victoria police chief commissioner Christine Nixon has been appointed chair of the new oversight committee at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC), in an effort to address issues that continue to emerge from the prison.

Ms Nixon will lead the newly-formed committee that will “develop a blueprint for change” at the centre, following a string of controversies at the prison in recent years.

Ms Nixon served as the chief commissioner of Victoria police between 2001 and 2009 – the first female ever to do so – and led the Victorian bushfire reconstruction and recovery authority, overseeing the rebuilding operation.

In her new role as chair of the oversight committee, Ms Nixon said: “I will take the lead role to ensure the representatives voices are heard and that support is available as we work towards building a culture of trust.”

Corrections Minister Mick Gentlemen welcomed Ms Nixon’s appointment, saying: “[Her] substantial experience in reform over her decorated career means she is well positioned to lead discussions around culture to drive solutions that support staff.”

“I’m committed to addressing the issues raised with me by staff and in recent reviews, particularly ensuring our staff are well trained and resourced,” he said.

A recent review, conducted by the ACT inspector of correctional services (OICS), found the staff of the Court Transport Unit, responsible for escorting offenders to and from the courts and the AMC, was significantly undertrained and that one of the vehicles of the fleet was in urgent need of replacement.