Four new covid cases in Queanbeyan

FOUR new cases of covid have been detected in Queanbeyan, with a supermarket being added to the exposure site list.

Of the four new Queanbeyan cases, one is in Jerrabomberra, two are in Queanbeyan, and one is in Karabar.

Two of the cases linked to known cases.

Anyone who visited Googong Cannons IGA on Gorman Drive on Tuesday October 5 between 4.35pm to 5.05pm is considered a casual contact and must get tested and isolate.

It comes as the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) records 10 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Five new cases are in Cooma and one is in Goulburn which is currently under investigation.

This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 389 since the start of the current outbreak in June.