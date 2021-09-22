Four new exposure sites identified in Queanbeyan

QUEANBEYAN Woolworths, Coles, ALDI and 4th Seed Cafe have all been identified as COVID-19 exposure sites.

The sites and times of concern identified include:

Coles Riverside Plaza, from 8.45am to 9.30am, Thursday, September 16.

Coles Riverside Plaza, from 6pm to 6.45pm, Friday, September 17.

Queanbeyan Woolworths, from 9.30am to 10.15am, Monday, September 13.

Queanbeyan Woolworths, from 1.45pm to 3pm, Saturday, September 18.

ALDI Queanbeyan, from 8.45am to 9.30am, Thursday, September 16.

4th Seed Cafe, from 7.30am to 7.40am, Sunday, September 19.

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson, anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

“Anyone who checked in to a venue of concern during the times listed, using the Service NSW QR app, will be notified by SMS from NSW Health as soon as possible over the next 48 hours,” said the SNSWLHD spokesperson.

“Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.”