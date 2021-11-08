Free at last! Canberra covid restrictions lift on Friday

DANCING is back and facemask wearing is (mostly) gone, as the ACT government lifts the post-lockdown covid restrictions a fortnight early.

With the ACT reaching more than 95 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated (that’s more than 370,000 Canberrans, one of the highest levels of vaccination in the world) restrictions across a range of areas will start lifting at 11.59pm on Thursday (November 11).

From then the government says there will be

No more limits on home visits or informal outdoor gatherings.

Indoor and outdoor entertainment venues with fixed seating will be able to host events at 100 per cent seated capacity.

Restrictions on cinemas and swimming pools will be relaxed.

Organised sport can recommence with 1 per 2 sqm in indoor settings.

The ACT will move to a default one person per two square metre density limit (1 per 2 sqm) across most indoor settings and industries, including hospitality and retail.

No density limits will apply in outdoor spaces for most activities and events will be able to have more people before requiring an exemption.

Drinking while standing will be permitted at licenced venues, cafes and restaurants.

Nightclubs can reopen. Dancing is back.

These baseline measures are anticipated to remain in place over the Christmas period and will be reviewed in late January 2022.

Progressively over the weeks ahead, and at the start of 2022, many businesses operating under work-from-home arrangements will return to the office.

Face masks will only be required in high risk settings, such as hospitals and aged care facilities, on public transport, and in schools and some businesses settings. However, the Government will encourage Canberrans to continuing wearing face masks indoors in crowded settings.

Travel exemption requirements will stay in place for designated, high-risk geographical areas across the country. The existing high-risk geographical areas will be reviewed this week, with any changes to come into effect from November 12.