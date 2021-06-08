Friends unite in reconciliation concert

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Djinama Yilaga Yuin singers. Photo: Helen Musa.

“SAY it, say ‘Yuma’,” National Museum of Australia director Mathew Trinca urged the crowd who had turned up for the Reconciliation Week concert on Saturday morning (June 5) to engage with the Ngunnawal language.

The concert, “Sharing Stories and Songs from Yuin Country”, was a collaboration between the recently-formed Djinama Yilaga Yuin choir from the south coast, who are writing choral works in their stolen Dhurga language and their “Mudjingaals” or friends, a group of artists from the musically-lively village of Candelo in the Bega Valley.

The show, initially commissioned by the Four Winds festival at Bermagui, was first performed at Easter this year with the idea of bringing together creative forces from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

The socially-distanced crowd at the Reconciliation concert. Photo: Helen Musa.

Trinca praised museum staff for their work through the Cultural Connections Program, in which the National Museum had partnered with local land councils, shires, and arts and cultural organisations to support indigenous community-led projects that strengthened local cultural practices.

There were, he said, now 19 partnerships involving 12 cultural workers, not least Ngarigo and Walbunja (Yuin) woman, Cheryl Davison.

As Aboriginal creative producer with Four Winds in Bermagui, a post supported by the National Museum, Davison had initiated the revitalisation of traditional stories and language and the forming of a choir.

Djinama Yilaga means “happy ceremony” in the Dhurga language and the choir’s success, Trinca said, could be seen in the “essentially human material” in their songs.

The concert that followed in the NMA’s atrium began with Djinama Yilaga songs like the welcome song, performed a cappella.

Rapper Gabadoo works the audience from the floor. Photo: Helen Musa.

There were original musical reflections by the Candelo musicians, seen in Heath Cullen’s tribute ballad, “Your Time Is Your Time And It’s Timeless To Me”, and David Ross McDonald’s optimistic number, “We Can Turn Around”, and readings by Canadian-Australian poet Raechelle Kennedy, who compared her home country to Candelo (where she now lives).

The pace quickened with a tribute song to revered coastal custodian Deanna Davison and a reggae-style chorus, “No One Be An Island”.

But the high point of the concert came with the arrival on the floor of livewire Bermagui rapper and producer, Gabadoo, whose nifty double-time hyped up the audience, while ramming home the unmistakeable message, “Stay home to people, stay close to family”.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Jazz trio pulls no punches
Next articlePlay asks how health professionals cope under pressure
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply