Frontline officers found to respond ‘professionally’ to AMC riot: report

THE ACT government and Alexander Maconochie Centre have been cleared of any direct wrongdoing into a riot and fires inside the correctional facility last year.

The report from the Office of the ACT Inspector of Correctional Services has found that the incidents that occurred on November 10 and 11 were “not reasonably foreseeable” by staff.

But the review into Canberra’s prison system has made 13 recommendations.

The initial incidents happened after detainees refused to move to their cells over a routine evening lock-in.

Officers counted 27 detainees were directly involved in the riot and the accommodation unit sustained significant damage.

The review found that the “serious” incidents were not reasonably foreseeable and that ACT Corrective Services frontline officers responded professionally amid difficult circumstances.

ACT Inspector of Correctional Services, Neil McAllister, presented the report to be tabled in the ACT Legislative Assembly on Wednesday afternoon (March 31).

“What seems to have started as a passive protest of detainees refusing to lock into their cells overnight got out of hand when a few detainees started lighting fires and damaging

furniture and fittings in the Accommodation Unit – North,” Mr McAllister said.

“This was very serious incident that lasted about nine hours; the fact that it was resolved without injuries to staff or detainees is a testament to the professional response of the corrections officers and ACT Fire and Rescue firefighters in very difficult and hazardous circumstances.”

Mr McAllister acknowledged in the review the prompt and professional support provided to ACT Corrective Services by ACT Ambulance Service and ACT police, both of which deployed significant resources to assist in the management of the incident.

But the independent inspector identified that the key issue was a lack of staff training and exercises in dealing with the rioters.

“While AMC staff did a great job on the night, many were unprepared for dealing with the

situation,” Mr McAllister said.

“Had it not been for the leadership of a few experienced senior corrections officers in the frontline, things could have turned out very badly for both staff and detainees.”