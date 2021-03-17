Further investigation of violence on school principals ruled out

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has dismissed calls for an independent inquiry over growing concerns that school principals are victims of increasing violence.



A recent joint university study has indicated that parents and students physically assaulting Canberra principals are the most prevalent in the country.

More than 57 per cent of principals reported to have experienced physical violence while 55 per cent also confirmed they have suffered verbal threats of violence.

The Deakin and Australian Catholic universities report comes after principals had less face-to-face contact during the pandemic amid schools either closing down or students being eased back into the classroom.

Around 40 per cent of principals across Australia in 2019 were victims of physical violence compared to 27.3 per cent in 2011 in a similar national survey.

Threats of violence had also increased from 37.8 per cent in 2011 to 51 per cent in 2019.

The territory’s own figures have been rising exponentially since 2018, according to the ACT opposition, but the government have attributed the higher accounts of attacks on principals to a stronger reporting culture of incidents.

Vocal criticism came after an Legislative Assembly committee had been appointed instead of an independent inquiry and that only half of the recommendations were taken on board.

Minister for Education Yvette Berry said the assembly committee is “already committed to progressing this work”.

The Education Directorate, who last publicly reported on the status of recommendations in its 2019-20 annual report, which was tabled late last year is also “continuing to support” school communities, students and families to minimise school bullying and violence.

“All remaining recommendations continue to be progressed. A number of the remaining recommendations require ongoing work with school communities to achieve a full implementation of approaches such as positive behaviours for learning and/or further engagement with government and parent stakeholders,” Ms Berry said.

The Education Directorate will table more recommendations of violence on principals in the next annual report later this year.