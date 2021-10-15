News location:

Canberra CityNews

Gas leak at the Dickson shops

Scene of the suspected gas leak.

FIREFIGHTERS are on scene at Dickson Shops investigating reports of a gas leak.

They are working to locate the source of the leak.

No exclusion zones are currently in place, however Emergency Services is urging people to avoid the area.

