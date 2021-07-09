Get set for a super-duper spring

By
Cedric Bryant
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Rhododendrons… brighten any spring garden.

With the promise a good spring, gardening writer CEDRIC BRYANT writes in praise of rhododendrons and azaleas.

WINTER is a good time to start thinking about spring planting and, with all the regular rain soaking deep into the soil in recent months, it promises to be one of the best springs ever.

Cedric Bryant.

Some gardeners suggest planting only native plants for their drought tolerance, but not all native plants will go for extended periods of drought. A healthy mixture is the ideal for year-round interest. 

Rhododendrons and azaleas grow very well in our part of the world and provide a wonderful display for spring gardens. 

They complement all the bulb planting and other spring flowering plants whether they are exotic or native. Certainly, they blend in perfectly with magnolias, camellias and daphne.

A few centuries back, rhododendrons and azaleas were favourites of the European aristocracy, with their huge country houses and estates. They sponsored plant-hunting expeditions with British, French and Dutch botanists scouring the world, including names such as botanist Joseph Banks, who introduced Australian plants to such places as London’s Kew Gardens. 

Magnolias… to complement rhododendrons.

Plants from the Far East were especially in demand and can still be seen today at the world-famous, 500-hectare Exbury Gardens in Hampshire, England, which contains an amazing collection of rhododendrons and azaleas.

Quoting the famous Hillier’s “Manual of Trees and Shrubs”: “Rhododendrons, of which azaleas are part of the same species, number over 1000 species. They are one of the most important and diverse groups of ornamental plants in cultivation with one of the largest range of the most spectacular flowering trees and shrubs in existence in the world. 

“For landscaping, these are unsurpassed, when massed no other shrub gives such a wealth of colour”. 

What more is there to say? They range from dwarf and miniatures perfect for the smallest garden or container growing to giants many metres high. They are remarkably sun tolerant with up to six hours full sun a day although do equally well in open shade.

If you want to rival your neighbouring balcony gardens for a colourful spring display, dwarf rhododendrons and azaleas will do the job perfectly. 

Looking around some of our local garden outlets I have named just a few of the possibly hundreds to choose from. I love the tantalising names for these dwarf rhodos growing to about one metre tall. Keep in mind, they take to a light trim after flowering. 

Certainly, I would recommend a container no less than 40cm across for rhododendrons such as “Winsome”, “Lemon Mist”, “Snowlady” and “Grace Seabrook”.

One of the best sources of information on rhododendrons and azaleas is Peter Valder’s “The Garden Plants of China”. These wonderful plants grow throughout the Chinese region and just one comment from this book to illustrate how long they have been in cultivation in the west: “Rhododendron indicum (Indian azalea) had been introduced into Holland about 1680 from the East Indies; although most certainly it originally came from Nagasaki”. 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePrison escapee found in Lyneham roof
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
Cedric Bryant
Cedric Bryant
Trained horticulturist and garden designer with over 30 years experience in the industry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply