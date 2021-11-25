Gift of Golf gets into the swing of celebrating

For the avid golfer in your life, Classic Capital Golf Tours is offering the perfect way to celebrate everything with a Gift of Golf experience, says WARREN McCOURT. This is a sponsored post.

IT’S the time of year for celebration. And what an array of reasons there are to celebrate – the end of lockdown, Christmas, New Year, milestone birthdays that have been missed or are coming up, as well as long overdue catch ups with friends and family.

For the avid golfer in your life, Classic Capital Golf Tours is offering the perfect way to celebrate everything with a Gift of Golf experience, says Warren McCourt of Classic Capital Golf Tours.

“The Gift of Golf tour combines golf with a gourmet experience, a perfect day for anyone who loves to swing a nine iron and enjoys food and wine,” says Warren.

A self-confessed golf-nut, Warren says his passion for golf has spanned 40-odd years and he loves organising unique golf experiences either here in the ACT or regionally, for others who share his passion.

“We take the worry out of organising golf holidays or special day trips and give you access to the best golf courses in Canberra,” he says.

The Gift of Golf package is a chauffeur-driven day of championship golf, gourmet food and wine and good times with their golf friends, says Warren.

“Starting at the Gold Creek Country Club, which is a championship golf club, we offer nine or 18 holes, and for those wanting to join in an inclusive fun game, we host an entertaining points-based game to keep things lively and fun,” says Warren.

With drinks and snacks to keep you going, Warren says that the golf is followed up by a premium hamper lunch and wine-tasting experience at the Poachers Pantry smokehouse and vineyard, a short drive out of town.

“Poachers Pantry is a regional restaurant icon,” says Warren.

Warren says that everyone he hosts enjoys this special day out, spending long overdue time together and celebrating together with a golfing parent or friend. For those interested in learning more about the experience, Warren has created a video which can be viewed here.

More information at classiccapitalgolf.com.au or sign up for the e-newsletter to get advance notice of offers and news from Classic Capital Golf Tours.