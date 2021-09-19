Government agency and supermarkets add to exposure sites

A GOVERNMENT agency and supermarkets top the latest casual covid exposure site list.

The federal government agency, Services Australia, has been labelled as a casual covid site at its Greenway building on level three, north wing, from 8.30am-1.30pm, September 14, and 8.20am-5pm, September 15.

The Calypso Cafe in the Services Australia building has also been identified as a casual contact site from 12.20pm-1.10pm on September 14.

An endodontics clinic, ACT Endodontics on Fitzroy Street, Forrest, has been added to the list, too, from 10am-11.10am, September 8.

A catering company, Coyote Catering and Cafe in Fyshwick, was exposed as well from 8am-10.30am, September 9.

And the newest burst of supermarkets on the list include:

ALDI Conder, 8.25am-9.30am, September 4, and 3.35pm-4.40pm, September 14.

Woolworths Dickson, 4.30pm-5.20pm, September 13.

Pacifik Halal Meats, Gungahlin, 5.05pm-6.15pm, September 10.

Woolworths Conder, 2.30pm-3.20pm, September 9.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.