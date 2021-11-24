Government called to improve access to autism diagnosis

THE Canberra Liberals are calling for the ACT Government to improve access to public autism assessments.

According to the Liberals, assessments are currently only available to Canberra children who have been referred before the age of 12, whereas other jurisdictions provide free or subsidised public assessments up to the age of 16, 18 or even older.

“An increasing number of low-income Canberra families are experiencing delayed diagnosis of Autism, which can delay life changing interventions,” said shadow minister for families, youth and community services Elizabeth Kikkert.

“For some families, lack of access to a public assessment may result in a young person not being diagnosed at all.”

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) impacts about 1.3 per cent of males in Australia and 0.4 per cent of females.

According to Autism Awareness Australia, the disorder is characterised by difficulties with communication, social interaction and restricted/repetitive interests and behaviours.

These are often accompanied by sensory issues, such an oversensitivity or under sensitivity to sounds, smells or touch.

According to the Liberals, a private ASD assessment in the ACT costs around $2,000 – a price unaffordable for many Canberra families.

“Better access to ASD diagnosis will help families who cannot afford a private assessment to get their children the help they need, and it will give us clear data about how many children have been falling through the cracks,” said Mrs Kikkert.